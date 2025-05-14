OBITUARY: Bailey B. McBride

Bailey B. McBride was born on July 29, 1933, to Elberta and Al McBride. His mother and “Aunt Jim” were the primary spiritual influences of his early life. He was always a gifted student and excelled academically despite changing schools 12 times from elementary to high school. He and his mom and dad loved to travel from Texas to California, Wyoming and Colorado. They eventually settled in Tulsa where he spent his final years in high school.

After taking a year off to work and save money, Bailey did a year of junior college before enrolling at Central Christian College in Bartlesville. He then went to Lipscomb University where he met the love of his life, Joyce Warren. They married on April 28, 1956, and were married for almost 60 years.

Upon completion of his Doctorate degree at the University of Tennessee, they came to Oklahoma Christian University in 1965 and served for 58 years. They loved students and faculty and made space around their table for so many who needed a place to feel loved and seen. They also served at Memorial Road Church of Christ, loving and leading so many through the years.

Their partnership was a true picture of covenant marriage and a life of becoming one. Joyce went to her heavenly home in April of 2015. Bailey was very lost without his lifetime partner. He met Linda Samples in the fall of 2015, and they married in June of 2017. They traveled the world and weathered the pandemic together.

When Linda passed in August of 2023, Bailey moved into Tealridge Assisted Living in Oklahoma City. On May 1, 2024, he moved to Brentwood, Tennessee where he spent the final days of his life.

He was very loved by so many, including his six children, Phil and Melissa Roe, Pat and Lynette Brown, and Michael and Karen McBride; grandchildren, Jennifer Thurman (Joe), Luke Roe (Rachel), Savanna Millikan (James), Kailey King (Josh), Brady McBride, Ashlyn Brown, Connor McBride, Garrett McBride; great-grandchildren, Emma, Amos, Davis, Allie, Ezra, Oliver, Caleb, Levi, Austyn and Oaklin; Bailey’s sister, Claudia McBride.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on June 28, 2025 in Oklahoma City. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the McBride Center for Humanities at Oklahoma Christian University or the McBride Endowment at the Christian Chronicle.

Memories and pictures may be shared with the family at [email protected]. To leave a condolence, or share a memory of Bailey, please visit the Tribute Wall.