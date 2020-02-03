Azilee “Toby” Martin Smith, age 90 of Columbia, TN passed away January 31, 2020.

Born in Williamson County, TN to the late Archie Lee & Eva T. Harper Martin. She was a member of Thompson Station Church of Christ.

Preceded in death by her husband, Glyn Smith; daughters, Deborah Harris and Joan Kincaid; brothers, Archie Lee Martin, Jr. and Alfred Martin. Survived by daughter, Martha Faye Smith; grandchildren, Jennifer (David) Sewell and Richard Kincaid; foster son, Lee Speer; son in-law, Ken Harris; brother, Dorris Martin; sisters, Thelma (Johnny) Ring and Dorothy (Ted) McIntosh; great-grandchildren, Shelsea (Seth) Moss and McKenzie Sewell; great-great grandchildren, Gracelynn Moss and Paxton Moss; and many loving nieces & nephews.

Funeral service will be 11:00AM Monday, February 3, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Mike Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Polk Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Edward Crafton, Ben Martin, Troy Maupin, Buddy Martin, Chad Martin and David Sewell. Memorials may be made to Thompson Station Church of Christ. Visitation will be 5-8PM Sunday and one hour prior to the service at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com