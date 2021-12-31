OBITUARY: Austin Robert (“Ike”) Isenberger

Austin “Ike” Robert Isenberger, age 79 of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 27, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Ike was born in Harrisburg, PA on January 20, 1942, son of the late Robert & Janet Isenberger.

Ike was an honored Air Force veteran, then after a 30-year career at Carrier Corporation in Lewisburg, TN he retired and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 39 years, Sandra “Cyndy” Isenberger.

Survivors include his children; Angie (Mike) Hillard, Douglas Isenberger (Renee Carpenter), Darren (Maribeth) Isenberger, Grandchildren; Brittany and Cody Hillard, Ariel and Ethan Isenberger, Austin Lawson, and dear friends Doug Elliott and Brad Cowan.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 8, 2022, in Williamson Memorial Gardens where a graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Special Olympics, St Jude’s, Wounded Warriors or the USO, In loving memory of Austin “Ike” Robert Isenberger.