OBITUARY: Austin Jay Williams

Austin Jay Williams, age 28, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. Born on February 11, 1997, he was the son of James Ward Williams and Ginger Martindale West. He enjoyed camping and riding motorcycles. He truly enjoyed playing farm video games and was greatly interested in guns and shooting. Austin was a great son, brother, grandson, and friend to all who knew him. He had an amazing personality, never met a stranger, and could hold you captive for hours just talking to him.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Viola Louise Williams; brother, Jeffrey Michael West; sister, Candace Victoria Leree Williams; fiancée, Grace Schwarz; grandmother, Sue Williams; uncle, Kenny (Susie) Williams; aunt, Lori (John) Seals; numerous cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his great grandmother, Viola Louise Williams; paternal grandfather, Jay Ward Williams; maternal grandparents, Robert and Candace West.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 1:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Rodger McCalmon officiating. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family one hour prior to the service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 615-794-2289

www.williamsonmemorial.com