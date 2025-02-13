OBITUARY: Austin Hawk Harrison

Austin Hawk Harrison passed away on February 10, 2025 due to a fatal motorcycle accident, in Nashville, TN. Celebration of Life Services will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church on March 1, 2025, 9100 Crockett Road, Brentwood, TN 37027. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and Services from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Details of reception to follow to be announced later.

Austin Harrison was born on July 26, 1999 in Hinsdale, Illinois to Robert and Felicia Harrison. He was engaged to Francesca Quadrini and was looking forward to a life with her. Austin and his family moved to Brentwood, Tennessee in March of 2012 and he graduated from Brentwood High School in 2017. After high school Austin decided to work as an automotive technician. No matter where he went, Austin lit up a room with his contagious smile and laughter. He was a very special person with a wonderful sense of humor, a kind and giving heart and a lust for life. Some would say “a rebel without a cause” with a very “free spirit”. He was funny, kind, smart, and most of all an amazing father to his daughter. Austin never met a stranger. He was kind and welcoming to all those he met and would always offer a shoulder to cry on or a place to stay if needed. He wasn’t one to say “no” to anyone in need. He had the kindest soul that will long be remembered by those who knew him.

Austin is preceded in death by his father, Robert Harrison and his younger brother, Hunter Harrison. Austin is survived by his mother, Felicia Dellanini-Harrison, his daughter, Lennon James Harrison, his grandmother, CarolDan Dellanini, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins across the country who loved him dearly.

Memorials may be given to H.U.S.T.L.E. Recovery (hustlerecovery.org) which helps those struggling with addiction and recovery. Austin would have wanted others to be helped with their recovery journey.

