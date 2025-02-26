OBITUARY: Austin Bradley Clark

With heavy hearts, we announce the unexpected passing of Austin Bradley Clark on January 14, 2025. Austin was a son, a friend, and a bright spirit who left an indelible mark on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

Born on June 27, 2005, Austin was a remarkable young man—wise beyond his years, with an old soul that saw the world through a unique and thoughtful lens. He was smart, funny, brave, and authentic. His independence and free spirit made him unforgettable, while his strength and deep, caring nature made him deeply loved.

Austin had a way of making people laugh, lifting spirits with his charm and humor. A true ladies’ man, he was charismatic and kind, with a presence that could light up any room. Hardworking and determined, he tackled life with resilience and passion, never shying away from being exactly who he was meant to be.

His family and friends will forever cherish the memories they shared with him, the lessons he taught them, and the love he so effortlessly gave. Though his time with us was far too short, the impact he made will never fade.

Austin is survived by his father: Mark Clark; grandmother: Nell Hearington; brother: Connor Hearington; aunt/sister: Holly (Jesse Neal) Just; girlfriend: Gabriella Dick; best friends: Shane Stec, Henry Dion, and several more; his k-9 companion: Blu. Austin is preceded in death by his mother, Ashley Hearington, and grandfather, Mike Hearington.

A celebration of Austin’s life will be held at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2025. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until service time.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor his memory by embracing life with the same boldness, humor, and heart that Austin did every day. Rest easy, Austin. You will always be deeply missed and forever loved.

Austin’s family has entrusted Spring Hill Memorial with his care. Condolences and flowers can be given to the family online at www.springhill-memorial.com.