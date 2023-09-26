OBITUARY: Aurora Clay

Mrs. Aurora Clay, 95, longtime resident of Spring Hill, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 18, 2023 in Murfreesboro.

Born on December 5, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan, Aurora was the daughter of the late Alfredo Lucarelli and Grazia Danca.

Aurora was known for her impeccable fashion sense. She had a passion for cooking, baking, entertaining and hosting family dinners. Additionally, she enjoyed spending time outdoors swimming, practicing archery and often went for walks at the golf course. Aurora was an avid golfer and had won numerous tournaments. She was also an exceptional pool player. For several years, she and her husband Robert Fleming Clay, who passed away on June 10, 2010, enjoyed traveling to various destinations.

She is survived by her daughters, Sandra (Michael “Kirk”) Eller, Janice Clay; grandchildren, Gary Myers, Ryan Godell, Ashlynn Godell-Barnes; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by sons, William “Bill” Clay and David Clay; and five siblings.

A Graveside Service will be conducted on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM at the Evergreen Mausoleum in Spring Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home, & Cremation Services is honored to assist the family with arrangements. You may share fond memories and condolences online at www.springhill-memorial.com.

