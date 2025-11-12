OBITUARY: Audrey Ruth Scherch

Audrey Ruth Scherch born July 11, 1932 in Baltimore, Maryland passed away November 8th, 2025.

Daughter of the late Oscar Herman Beich and Elizabeth Hertrich Beich. She was wife of Herbert A. Scherch (deceased) to whom she married in 1950.

Retired after 38 years with the Dept of Defense as an Admin officer. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran church in Westminster, Maryland and a member of OES, Towson chapter.

She is survived by daughter Shari Loftus & her husband, Jeff Loftus of Spring Hill, Tennessee. She was predeceased by a sister June Rose Kurtz.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no funeral or services. Cremation and interment will be private.

Memorial contributions can be made to the following: American Heart Association or Cancer Association.