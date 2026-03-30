Audrey Kennedy Brown

Brentwood, TN – March 24, 2026

Audrey was born July 1, 1946, in Nashville, TN and is predeceased by her parents, Dr. James Allen Kennedy and Audrey Bradford Kennedy, and her husband Tom C. Brown. She is survived by her son Kenneth Jackson Phelps, III, sister Marilyn Kennedy Hendon and brother James Allen Kennedy, Jr.

Audrey graduated from Harpeth Hall School in Nashville and received her B.A. degree in Sociology in 1968 at Rhodes College in Memphis where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority. Her first career was in social work with the Tennessee Department of Human Services, and after her first marriage to Dr. Kenneth J. Phelps, Jr. she obtained her accounting education from Lipscomb University in Nashville and was awarded her CPA certification in 1985. She was employed by Kraft CPAs for many years as a senior manager and as that firm’s payroll tax and state tax specialist. She was very active in the Institute of Management Accountants, having both served on that organization’s national board of directors and as the Nashville Chapter’s president. Audrey and the love of her life, Tom, enjoyed many interesting trips to various European countries. She was an active volunteer for numerous local community and charitable organizations and was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Nashville.

Memorial contributions can be made to: St. George’s Episcopal Church, 4715 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205; Episcopal School of Nashville, 1310 Ordway Place, Nashville TN 37206; Vanderbilt Woman’s Club Stapleton/Weaver Endowed Scholarship Fund, 101 McArthur Ridge Court, Nashville, TN 37220; First Presbyterian Church of Nashville, 4815 Franklin Pike, Nashville TN 37220; or the charity of your choice.

A private family burial was held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Arrangements in the care of Compassion Funeral & Cremation Services, Nashville, TN (615) 857-9955. We proudly remain locally owned & operated.

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This obituary was published by Compassion Funeral & Cremation Services – Nashville.

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