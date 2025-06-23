OBITUARY: Audrey Juanita Warfield

Audrey Juanita Warfield, 76, of White Bluff, TN passed away peacefully after a lengthy struggle with complications from cancer on June 18, 2025.

She was born on December 22, 1948, in Tennessee Ridge, Stewart TN. Audrey was a loving mother to Tracy Ross. She loved nature, dogs and hummingbirds. You could always find her sitting on the front porch with family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter Tracy Ross, her grandchildren Stephanie Ross and Kevin Ross, her great grandchildren Taliyah Pillow and Rose Pillow, and 6 Nephews and 7 Nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 9 siblings, and 4 nephews.

Audrey will be truly missed by all who knew her.

