Audrey Hammett Lenox, age 95, of Franklin, TN, passed away on April 8, 2026 in Franklin, TN.

Audrey was born Little Rock, AR to John Hammett & Josie Hammett on November 23, 1930. She married Bill Lenox on January 27, 1956 in El Dorado, Arkansas. She worked as a Real Estate Agent and Owner of Lenox Real Estate for 30 years. She was a member of Clearview Baptist Church since 1993.

Audrey is preceded in death by her three sons, Glenn Lenox, Steve Lenox, and Bryan Lenox; grandson, Treven.

Audrey is survived by her husband, Bill Lenox; her daughter in law, Cathy Lenox; her grandchildren, Scott & Elizabeth, Sharon, John & Megan, Stephanie & Jake, Kinsey, Samantha, Tanner & Caylin, Teagan & McKenzie, and Titus; great-grandchildren, Jude, Vesper, Fitz, Gwendolyn, Aria, Ezekial, Niella, Jeremiah, & Xavier.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00PM Saturday, April 11, 2026 in Williamson Memorial Gardens – Remembrance Mausoleum with John Gardner officiating.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

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