OBITUARY: Audrey Greer

Audrey Ann Bess Greer

Age 88 of Brentwood, TN passed peacefully in her sleep at home on November 16, 2025.

She was preceded in death by her husband John Greer, her older sister Evelyn Winters and older brother George Bess.

Born in Ashland City, Tennessee to Dewey Franklin Bess and Cora Marie Binkley Bess.

Her early career included working at Third National Bank where she eventually became in 1959, one of Sports’ first woman executives as Vice President for the Nashville VOLS minor league baseball team. Through Herschel Greer, who was instrumental in Nashville’s baseball history from the Nashville VOLS through the Nashville Sounds, she met the love of her life John Greer. John’s sister Barbara worked closely with Audrey at Third National Bank and helped cement Audrey and John’s sixty year marriage.

Some of Audrey’s most notable accomplishments included serving as President of Middle Tennessee’s Muscular Dystrophy Association and President of her local Garden Club. A gifted artist with a creative spirit, she also ran her own wallpapering business called “The Paper Dolls.”

Those who knew Audrey remembered her for her wonderful sense of humor, kindness, generosity, affection and warmth. She seemed to be a best friend to everyone. She is survived by her sons David and John, her grandchildren Chandler, Jackson, Rainier and Noah as well as her great grandchildren Ryker, Raelyn and Raya.

The Family will receive friends January 02, 2026, at the Austin and Bell Funeral Home, 6316 Hwy 41 A, Pleasant View, TN 37146. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Muscular Dystrophy Association and the Gary Sinise Foundation will be accepted.

