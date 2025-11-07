OBITUARY: Audrey G. Vasil

Audrey G. Vasil, born on August 2, 1931, in Dover, England, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2025, in Franklin, TN, surrounded by her loving family. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister whose warmth and kindness touched all who knew her.

Audrey was married to her devoted husband, Andrew Vasil, for an extraordinary 69 years. Together, they built a life filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories. Audrey was a dedicated mother to her daughters, Katrina A. (Alan) Krivoshey and Paula M. (Christian) Hey. Her family was her greatest treasure, and she took immense pride in her role as a mother and later, a grandmother and great grandmother.

Audrey’s legacy continues through her grandchildren: Bethany (Levi) Walters, Adam (Megan) Krivoshey, Michelle Hey (Coty Huber), Jonathan (Becky) Krivoshey, and Rachel Krivoshey . The proud great grandmother of Audrey, Shai, Bennett, Elijah, and Carter. Each of them carried a piece of her spirit, her wisdom, and her love. Additionally, she leaves behind her brother, David (Pamela) Daddy, whom she cherished deeply. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A dedicated member of the St. Phillips Catholic Church, Audrey was known for her commitment to her faith and community. Her passion for gardening gave her joy, as did traveling with her husband. The vibrant blooms she cultivated reflected the love she freely shared with those around her.

Friends and family are invited to honor Audrey’s life. Visitation will be held on November 11, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, followed by a Funeral Service at 2:00 PM, all at St. Phillips Catholic Church in Tennessee. Following the service, Audrey will be laid to rest at Williamson Memorial Gardens in Franklin, TN, at 3:00 PM. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Audrey G. Vasil will be remembered for her strong will, inner strength, grace, gentle spirit, and kindness, and for the lasting impact she made on all who knew her. Her memory will live forever in the hearts of her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made Catholic Relief Services.

