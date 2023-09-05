OBITUARY: Audrey Bell Anderson Baker

Audrey Bell Anderson Baker, age 93, of Franklin, TN passed away August 30, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Franklin, TN to the late John & Lizzie Anderson.

Audrey was known by her family as “Pud,” yet most knew her as “Granny.” Over the years, the name Granny was adopted by all, including the longtime customers of the family machine shop, Baker’s Auto Machine in Franklin, TN. Since the shop opened, Granny could always be found sitting at the desk in the front office where she greeted customers and answered the phone, all while crocheting or quilting and watching her favorite soap operas, or “stories” as she liked to call them.

When she wasn’t at the shop you could find her mowing the yard or sitting at the kitchen table in her farmhouse peeling potatoes, shucking corn, canning tomatoes, or visiting with family and friends. Granny loved cooking, sewing, crocheting, and listening to country or bluegrass music.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Baker, Sr.; son, Thomas Baker, Jr.; brothers, Randolph Anderson, J.C. Anderson, Thomas Anderson, John L. Anderson, Grover “Mutt” Anderson; and sister, Ruby Baker.

Audrey is survived by her sons, Don “Duck” (Arlene) Baker of Franklin, TN and John Baker of Franklin, TN; and daughter, Arlene (Bobby) Oakley of Primm Springs, TN; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenbrier Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Casey Gilman, Brandon Asher, Ray Oakley, Curtis Krueger, Mathew Warf and Andrew Warf. Visitation will be 4-8 PM on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

