Aubrey Lee Stewart, age 92 of Thompsons Station, TN passed away April 30, 2026. He was born in Rosedale, TX to the late Claude & Lillie Mae Stewart.

Aubrey was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He spent 40 years in ministry, serving in Texas, Ohio and Maryland. Aubrey was a dedicated member of Brentwood Baptist Church. He was a talented carpenter and he loved tinkering in his garage. Aubrey had a servant’s heart and was known for always putting others first. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Aubrey is preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Hebert.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Betty Johnson Stewart; daughter, Sonja Ward of Thompsons Station, TN; son, Kyle (Jennifer) Stewart of Exton, PA; grandchildren, Jarett (Trinity) Ward, Ayana Ward, Tyler Stewart, and Alex Stewart.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Brentwood Baptist Church in the Baskin Chapel on May 19, 2026 with visitation 1:00 to 2:00 and the Celebration of Life Service at 2:00. All guests are invited to a Reception immediately following the Service in the Welcoming Center of the Church. The service will be officiated by: Dr. Jay Strother, Rev. Brandon Abbott, Rev. Aaron Bryant, and Rev. Gayle Haywood.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International, or to the Brentwood Church designated to The Ministries of Carpenters Hands or to Hope for the World.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.