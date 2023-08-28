OBITUARY: Atoya Brown Townsend

Atoya Brown Townsend of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on August 22, 2023, at the age of 62, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on November 28, 1960, in Jackson, Mississippi and married David W. Townsend on August 31, 1984.

She loved nothing more than being around her family, especially during yearly fall cabin trips to the Smokies.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sue Ferguson.

Her survivors include her husband, David; her children Phillip (Cynthia), Bradley, and Emily; her grandchildren Penelope, Harper, Thomas, and Lucia; and her brothers Perry Jr. and Eric.

A celebration of Atoya’s life will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023, from 2-4 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, Tennessee. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in loving memory of Atoya Brown Townsend.

“And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, ‘See the home of God is among mortals. He will dwell with them; they will be his peoples, and God himself will be with them and be their God; he will wipe every tear from their eyes. Death will be no more; mourning and crying and pain will be no more, for the first things have passed away.'” -Revelations 21:3-4

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/