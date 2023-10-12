OBITUARY: Athena Noelle Rose White

Athena Noelle Rose White silently went to heaven on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Survived by parents, Itzell Ramirez Perez and Robbie Allen White; grandparents, Esmeralda and Javier Ramirez and Chad and Rebecca White; great grandparents, Elena and Carmelo Perez; aunts and uncles, Javier Ramirez, Jonathan Ramirez, Yarexi Ramirez, Jaylen Ramirez, Destinee Mosqueda, Rozly White, Dori White and Chad M. White.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 13, 2023 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Burial to follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at SPRING Hill MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 5239 Main Street Spring Hill, Tennessee 37174. 931-486-0059 https://www.springhill-memorial.com

