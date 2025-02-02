OBITUARY: Atha Fotine Catafygiotu

Atha Fotine Catafygiotu, also known as Toni Themis, of Franklin, TN passed away on January 26, 2025 in Nashville, TN. She was the daughter of Marika and Nick Patelos. Toni was born on August 21, 1929 in Wilmington, NC. She is preceded in death by husband, John Themis Catafygiotu and daughters Catherine Catafygiotu Bridges and Marika Catafygiotu.

She is survived by daughter Nicolette Catafygiotu and grandson Garrett Neimer, both of Nashville, TN and many nieces and nephews.

Toni graduated from Mary Washington College and did postgraduate studies at Peabody Conservatory of Johns Hopkins University where she studied opera.

She taught piano and voice lessons for years, then became an elementary school teacher. After she retired, she became a master gardener, enjoyed playing bridge, cooking Greek food, volunteering, watching the Tennessee Titans games, entertaining, and spending time with her friends and family.

Toni was known for her kindness and always willing to help anyone who needed it. She will be truly missed by many people and the family appreciates all of her friends of many years.

A celebration of Toni’s life will be held at a later date.