OBITUARY: Ashley Nicole Watkins

Ashley Nicole Watkins, age 34, a resident of Primm Springs, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 19, 2024, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Born on January 9, 1990, in Columbia, Tennessee, Ashley was the daughter of Virginia Manning Watkins and William “Randy” Watkins.

She worked as a house cleaner and had a deep love for animals. Ashley enjoyed fishing, four-wheeling, and car racing. Known for her intelligence and love of all types of music, her greatest joy was her daughters.

In addition to her parents, she leaves behind to cherish her memories, her daughters, Kaylee Starling of Columbia, Faith Lunn of Columbia, brother, Clint (Heather) Watkins of Columbia, sister, Taren Roberts of Columbia, stepfather, Joey Grooms, grandfather, Russell Manning, Jr. of Lewisburg, nieces and nephews, Madison Watkins, Carly Watkins, Shelby Watkins, Kiyah Frederick, Ian Roberts, aunts, Verna Manning, Kay Manning, cousins, Pamela Pipkin, Tammy Poole, and the father of her daughter, Quade Lunn.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, LaVonne Manning, Willie Watkins, Jewels Watkins, and uncle, Russell Manning, III.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 3:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Rick Points officiating. A visitation will also be held on Thursday from 1:00 – 3:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

