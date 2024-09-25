OBITUARY: Ashley Ables

Ashley Ables of Franklin passed away on September 22nd.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Dovie Emma Gates and aunts, Martha Gates and Betty Teicher.

She is survived by daughter, Madison Dara Ferguson; Father, Bruce ( Sandra ) Ables sister, Dara Ables; aunt, Cornelia Gates; nephew, Douglass Duhamel and dear friends, Tammy House and Mary Ann Summers. She is also survived by her dog, Peyton.

Ashley, a beloved mother, sister, and dear friend. Known for her infectious laughter and vibrant spirit, she was an avid animal lover and dedicated her time to caring for pets. She was also passionate about music, which added energy, memories and many experiences to her life. She found comfort during the quiet winter months watching snow fall and being surrounded by family. Ashley’s fun-loving nature and warm heart will be deeply missed.

There will be a celebration life service held at a later date.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. 615-444-7007 www.partlowchapel.com

