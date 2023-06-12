OBITUARY: Artie Winston Schlanker

Artie Winston Schlanker of Brentwood TN and most recently of Franklin passed away peacefully on June 7, 2023 at the age of 94.

Born in High Hill, MO to the late George & Minnie Lee Schlanker, he received his bachelor’s degree from Westminster College in Fulton, MO.

Artie was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed family gatherings, golf, hunting, The KY Derby, Fox News, and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. He retired as a General Manager from Stone Container Corporation after over 30 years in the industry.

Artie is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Frances Schlanker; brothers, George Schlanker, Kenneth Schlanker and Wayne Schlanker.

He is survived by his son, Greg (Sharon) Schlanker of Rockvale, TN; Angela (Hoil) Crowe of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Brandon Schlanker, Sydni (Caleb) Corley and Austin (Jozi) Crowe; great-grandchildren, Bowen & Harper Crowe.

Visitation will be held at 1:00 pm followed by a Graveside service at 2:00 PM Monday, June 12, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens in Franklin. Pallbearers will be Hoil Crowe, Austin Crowe, Greg Schlanker, Brandon Schlanker, Caleb Corley, and Derek Edgens.

Memorials may be made to Gentiva Hospice, 101 Creekstone Blvd. Ste. 101, Franklin, TN 37064.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

