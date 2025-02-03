OBITUARY: Arthur Wayne Polk

Arthur Wayne Polk’s life came to an end on Sunday, January 26, 2025 at the age of 69.

Wayne was born on August 3, 1955 in Franklin, Williamson County to the parents of Annie Ruth Crite and Tom Wall.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Deloise Polk; daughter, LeAngela Cheairs; devoted step-son, Derrick Sydmor; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sisters, Patricia Wall and Frances Wall; brother, Tony Wall; nieces; nephews, cousins and his beloved Hard Bargain Community and many friends.

Mr. Polk will lie in state on, Friday, February 7, 2025 from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home, 1408 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064.

Visitation with family, Saturday, February 8, 2025 from 11 until 12 at Lynn Creek Tabernacle Church, 117 Fairground St., Franklin, TN, with funeral to begin at 12 Noon. Elder Thomas Wilson, officiating https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

Interment Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Columbia, TN.

