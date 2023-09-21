OBITUARY: Arthur Lee Stanfield

Arthur Lee Stanfield, 88, of Spring Hill Tennessee, passed away at home September 19, 2023, in the presence of his wife of 62 years, Vicki, and his two sons, Brent and Jason.

Art was born January 8, 1935 in Boonville, Missouri—the first baby born in Boonville that year—to Hazel and Francis “Hopper” Stanfield, and raised by Hopper and his second wife, Elizabeth.

A star football player at Boonville High School, he briefly played at Central College before joining the Air Force during the Korean War, stationed overseas in Turkey and Guam.

He started A L Stanfield & Associates in the early 1980’s selling insurance to local banks all around Tennessee, turning it into a successful medical equipment business in the mid 1990’s.

He was extremely patriotic, a constant reader, loved taking care of the yard, watching football, and sunsets on the back deck with his glass of wine and cigar.

He is survived by his wife, two sons, younger brother Ed, cousins Ardith and Betty Lee, and granddaughter Magnolia.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Joanna.

Memorial service will be held at 2:00 Monday, September 25, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made in Arthur’s Memory to the Gideon’s Chapter of Franklin.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 3009 Columbia Avenue Franklin, Tennessee 37064 615-794-2289 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

