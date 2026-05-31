Arthur “G” William Scott, Jr. age 55 of Franklin, TN passed away May 29, 2026. He was an avid Tennessee Titans fan and enjoyed watching the games. G also enjoyed bowling and playing pool with Billy A. and friends in his free time. He will be remembered by his family and friends for always being willing to lend a helping hand. G is preceded in death by his bonus father, Billy Ray Jonson; nephew, Savonta Johnson-Chipa.

He is survived by his mother, Bessie Johnson of Franklin, TN; father, Arthur W. Scott, Sr. of Louisville, KY; sister, Antreasa (Sandro) Chipa of Nashville, TN; nieces, Aleena Chipa and Regina Baker Johnson-Chipa; great nephews, Rayden, Rayàn & Koa and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held 12:00 Noon Sunday, June 7, 2026 with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Mental Health Cooperative in Nashville. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.