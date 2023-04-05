OBITUARY: Arthur Edwin ‘Eddie’ Hardison

Arthur Edwin (Eddie) Hardison, age 88 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at his home.

He was born to Bob and Willie Mae Hardison on November 3, 1934 in Maury County, Tennessee.

Eddie graduated from Franklin High School in 1952. He immediately joined the Navy and was assigned to the 2nd Marine Division Reconnaissance Company at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Upon honorable discharge, Eddie began a 30 year career in the insurance industry, retiring from CIGNA in 1980.

On March 18, 1956, Eddie married his high school sweetheart, Dolly McGee. Together they raised a family, lived in 4 states, ending up permanently back in Franklin in 1985. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, generosity, kindness, and his love of motorcycles, cars and family. Eddie was a member of Walker Baptist Church and had an unwavering faith in God.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 67 years, Dolly Hardison, daughters Karen (Rick) Rowland, Gaye (Bob) Pritchett and Lee Ann Stubblefield, and sister Barbara Butler. Eddie had 7 grandchildren, Caley Cheney, Brad Stubblefield, Robby Pritchett, Amanda Gilbert, Rachel Rowland, Chase Pritchett, Matt Stubblefield and 7 great-grandchildren.

Eddie is preceded in death by his parents, Robert A. and Willie Mae Hardison, brothers Robert D. Hardison and J. L. Hardison, and sister Norma Moore.

A funeral service for Arthur Edwin (Eddie) Hardison will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Bob Pritchett, Don Lorenzo, Rick Rowland, Stan Herbert, Robby Pritchett, Chase Pritchett, and Matt Stubblefield will serve as pallbearers. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

