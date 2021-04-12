OBITUARY: Arthur “Art” Brockway Maxey, III

Mr. Arthur “Art” Brockway Maxey, III, age 76, husband of Carolyn Swaim Maxey, and a resident of Spring Hill, passed away Friday morning, April 9, 2021 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 12:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Mike Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in Maury Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by the United States Marine Corps. A visitation will also be held on Tuesday from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born on September 4, 1944 in Roswell, New Mexico, Art was the son of the late Arthur B. Maxey, Jr. and the late Mary Louise Rader Maxey. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps where he served during the Vietnam War. He worked as a real estate agent for Keller Williams and was a member of Port Royal Church of Christ where he previously served as an elder. He was a skilled marksman who enjoyed skeet shooting. Some of Art’s other hobbies included photography, fly fishing, golfing, hiking, and trips to the mountains. Above all, he loved teaching Bible classes.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons: Chris Maxey of Spring Hill, TN, Kevin (Jennifer) Maxey of Columbia, TN; sister, Sue (John) Clink of Riverside, CA; grandchildren: Jessica, Ethan, Joshua, Zachary, and Eden Maxey; sisters in law, Dorothy Parks and LaVerne Castro; brother in law, Dewey (Leah) Swaim; special niece, Paula (Terry) Stanfill; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be: Dylan Cornwell, Jackie Hobbs, Dennis Borchers, Adam Peterson, Curt Alford, and Tristan Harville.