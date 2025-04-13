OBITUARY: Arnold “Arnie” Huskey

Arnold “Arnie” Huskey – Age 81 of Brentwood, TN. April 14, 2025. Preceded in death by son, David Arnold Huskey; parents, Mildred and Cecil Huskey; and sister, Barbara Huskey. Survived by wife Maureen Huskey; daughter, Rachel (Brandon) Guy; son, Ryan Huskey; grandchildren, Hudson and Libby Guy, Harlie, Landry, Reese and Crawford Huskey; sister, Charlotte (Tom) Cone; and brothers, Jim (Marla) Huskey and Glenn (Linda) Huskey.

Celebration of Life with John Patton officiating will be on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. (visitation 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road.