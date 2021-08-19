OBITUARY: Arlys Louise Johnson

Mrs. Arlys Louise Johnson, age 91 of Franklin, TN and formerly of Southern California passed away on August 13, 2021.

Born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to the late George Aldous and Mable Morris Aldous. She belonged to multiple car clubs across the country and enjoyed camping and crocheting. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Preceded in death by her husband, Glen Johnson; siblings, George Aldous and Erleyne Diebold; son-in-law, Mike Wallace. She leaves behind her daughters, Diann (Steve) Rome of Chapel Hill, TN, Susan (Frank) Cusick of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, Vicky (Tommy Smith) Wallace of Columbia, TN, and Lorrie (Russ) Reschke of Winchester, TN; son, Jeff (Beth Shamburg) Johnson of Parker, AZ; brother, David (Tori) Aldous of Hendersonville, TN; sister, Gerene Mayer of Fargo, ND; eight grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.

A celebration of life will be held at 4:00pm on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Ward Jones officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.