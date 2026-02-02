OBITUARY: Arleen Hague Hilgenhurst

Arleen Hague Hilgenhurst August 19, 1930 – January 30, 2026

With great earthly sorrow, we convey that Arleen Hilgenhurst has gone home to the joy of her Lord and Savior, Jesus.

His master said to him, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant. You have been faithful over a little; I will set you over much. Enter into the joy of your master. Matthew 25:21 (ESV).

Arleen was born on August 19, 1930, in Albany, NY to John B. Hague and Ella Agard Hague. She was the beloved younger sister of Anne Hague Arthur and Eleanor Hague Hommel, with whom she grew up riding and loving horses and playing with their many dogs. Arleen graduated with honors from Ithaca High School and attended Cornell University, majoring in Biology. She was accepted to the Women’s Medical College of Pennsylvania (now Drexel University College of Medicine), but chose to attend the University of Colorado Boulder, where she earned a Master’s Degree in Physical Therapy. While attending Cornell, she began to date Charles Hilgenhurst. They were married shortly after her graduation on Valentine’s Day, 1953.

Arleen and Charles settled in the Boston area, where Charles established an architectural practice. Together, they raised three children: Charles Grafford, Loren, and John Kim. Arleen and Charles shared a deep Christian faith; they were members of Grace Chapel and were involved parents and volunteers at Lexington Christian Academy, both faith-based organizations located in Lexington, MA.

After she was widowed at the young age of 49, Arleen worked as a Physical Therapist for Easterseals in the Boston area, specializing in the treatment of babies, toddlers, and young children with disabilities.

Throughout her life, Arleen was fueled by her faith. She was a great advocate for social justice, first by volunteering to support the civil rights movement of the 1960s through racial integration in the Boston schools, later by supporting Christian missions in Haiti, and also sponsoring children around the world through World Vision. Following the Refugee Act of 1980, Arleen sponsored a Cambodian refugee family of five, displaced through the Cambodian Civil War fought between the Khmer Rouge and the Kingdom of Cambodia. Arleen housed, fed, nurtured, and taught English to the family for more than a year until they received full US citizenship and gainful employment.

In 1993, Arleen married renowned wildlife artist Louis Panarelli and enjoyed supporting his artistic career and traveling around the country to promote his artwork. In 2004, Arleen and Lou moved to Brentwood, TN to retire at the Heritage at Brentwood. Arleen was widowed again in 2008.

Arleen was very involved in the social life of the Heritage, including bible studies, singing groups, and book clubs. She had a lifelong love of collie dogs, owning one for each decade of her life. She trained them as hospital and nursing home therapy dogs and visited the sick and the shut-ins with her dogs throughout the years.

In 2013, Arleen met Retired Colonel John Gregg at the Heritage, and the two quickly fell in love and married. Arleen and John were active members of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church of Brentwood. Inseparable, the two December lovebirds enjoyed ten happy years together.

Arleen is survived by her three children and their spouses, Charles Graf Hilgenhurst & Deboah Pelham Hilgenhurst, Loren Hilgenhurst Stevens & Mike Stevens, John Kim & Ranessalyn Balihon Hilgenhurst. She had twelve grandchildren and their spouses, listed by birth order: Tina Hilgenhurst Blackstone & Anthony Blackstone; Jenny Hilgenhurst Wenzel & Steffen Wenzel; Kevin Hilgenhurst; Alexa Stevens Rossen & Travis Rossen; Spencer Stevens & Brooklyn Bonnevie Stevens; Hadley Hilgenhurst; Callie Hilgenhurst; Trevor Stevens; Shane Stevens; Anastasia Hilgenhurst; Kent Bryan Balihon; and Kyle Hilgenhurst.

She also leaves behind:

● Five nieces and nephews and their spouses: Sharon Arthur Lashinger; Priscilla Hommel Hoag & Bob Hoag; Tim Hommel (deceased); Warner Arthur & Priscilla Arthur; Nancy Hommel Luzer & Rick Luzer.

● Five step-children and their spouses: Dana Panarelli; Robin Panarelli English; David Panarelli; Marti Gregg & Lee Hausman; and John H. Gregg & Nancy Gregg.

● Many beloved lifelong friends, including Gail & Max Smith and daughters Sheila & Paula; Francis Hines & Karen Hines Meneghini; Polly & Larry Bradley and children Randy, Scott, & Cynthia Bradley, and Polly & Earl Flansburg.

In her dying wishes, Arleen asked that we tell you how much she loves you, to take care of each other, and to love the Lord Jesus!

A Celebration of Life will be planned for the spring at the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Brentwood, TN. In lieu of flowers, please send remembrance donations to the Charles Hilgenhurst Fund at Lexington Christian Academy, 48 Bartlett Ave, Lexington, MA

