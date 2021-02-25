OBITUARY: Arleen D. Sievertsen

Arleen D. Sievertsen passed away on February 23, 2021. Arleen was born in Cedar Rapids, IA in 1946 to Arthur and Adelaide Sedive. She attended high school at Thomas Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids and graduated in 1964. She then went on to marry the love of her life Larry Sievertsen in 1966.

Arleen ended her impressive career as Vice President and Regional Manager in the Mortgage Loan Division for Chase Manhattan Bank where she retired in 2006. In 2011, she and her husband moved to Tennessee to be closer to their grandchildren. Arleen loved spending time with her sons, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. She cherished the time she was able to spend with them. She also enjoyed golf, boating, and fishing. Her main hobby was quilting and was a skilled quilter and home maker.

Arleen is preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Adelaide Sedive, sisters Evelyn Sedive and Marion Karr.

She is survived by her husband of 55 Years Larry Sievertsen, sons Scott (Jennifer) Sievertsen, Stephen Sievertsen, grandchildren Sarah, John and Elijah.

In lieu of flowers donation should be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Public visitation will be Friday, February 26, 2021 from 5 pm – 7 pm at Harpeth Hills Funeral Home at 9090 TN-100, Nashville, TN 37221.