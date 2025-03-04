OBITUARY: Aretha Ann Turner

Aretha Ann Turner’s life came to an end on Monday, February 24, 2025 at the age of 61 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee.

Aretha was born on April 8, 1963 in Franklin, Williamson County Tennessee to the parents of Emma Jean Moore and Roy Otey.

She leaves to cherish her memories; husband, Thomas “Tony” Turner; sons, Jeff (Jasmyne) Carter and Joshua Hart; daughter, Dominique (Joel II) Hudson; grandchildren, Miriah Mclemore, Makynzi Mclemore, Joel Hudson, Jr., Dominique Hudson, Ke’Ondre Turner, Aivah Hudson, Joel Hudson III, Alaina Hudson, Coree Hudson and Cyree Hudson; brothers; Ike (Stacey) Moore and Joe Moore; mother-in-law, Betty Jean Turner; brother-in-law, Harry Turner; aunts, Dora Ann (Robert) Jackson, Ida Mae Turner, Edith Jennings, Evelyn Perkins, Marie Moore, Jacqueline Moore, Deborah Moore and Brenda Wade; uncle, Robert Lee (Barbara) Moore; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Mrs. Turner will lie in state on Friday, March 7, 2025 from 12:00 until 5 at Waters Funeral Home 1408 Columbia Ave. Franklin, Tennessee.

Visitation with family, Saturday, March 8, 2025 from 11:00 until 12:00 at Limestone Baptist Church, 1613 West Main Street, Franklin, Tennessee with funeral to begin at 12:00. Pastor Jerry Brooks, officiating, Pastor Wayne McCullough, eulogist. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

Interment Pinecrest Memorial, Columbia, Tennessee.

