OBITUARY: Ardis B Rurup

Ardis B Rurup, 95, of Westmont, Illinois passes away on August 18, 2020 in Nashville.

Ardis will be returned to Wesmont, Illinois for a service next week, at Adams Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home in Downers Grove, IL and will be laid to rest next to her husband of 72 years in the Clarendon Hills Cemetery. The service will be officiated by her grandson, Ted Rurup.

Ardis was born in Nashua, Iowa, to Bonita Roney and Marvin Staley on January 25, 1925. Ardis attended Downers Grove High School. She married Harry A. Rurup, Sr. on March 7, 1942. Before having children she worked for the railroad and later enjoyed selling Avon products.

Ardis is preceded in death by her husband Harry A Rurup, Sr. She is also preceded in death by all of her brothers and sisters: Iwanda Green, Betty Hruby, Bonnie Hobson, Lavain Staley, Don Emerick, Craig Roney, and Gilbert Roney.

Ardis is survived by her children, Harry (Patricia) Rurup, Jr. of Pueblo, CO; Darren (Marilyn) Rurup of Franklin, TN; Susan (Bruce) Carlson of Laguna, TX and Kevin (Jenny) Rurup of England. Ardis had 9 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

Ardis grew up in difficult circumstances and had to raise her first child by herself while her husband was at war. She was a frugal woman and saved everything. She is especially proud that even though she did not graduate high school all her children had at least a college degree.

The family wishes to express thanks to Somerby/Somerside of Franklin for caring for Ardis several years and especially to Tanya who cared for Mom from the day she arrived at Somerside, and thanks also to Caris Hospice of Nashville.