OBITUARY: April Dawn Jones

April Dawn Jones- 42, of West Nashville, passed from this life on Sunday, July 13, 2025. She is preceded in death by her son, Jonah Micah Lee Pickney; her Nanny, Dorothy Lynch; her D-Daddy, Calvin Lynch; her other D-Daddy, Bob Jones; her memaw, Audrey Jones; and her cousin, Timothy Jones.

April is survived by her children, Angel R. (Josh) Boland, Jessica D. Pickney, Jackson L. Pickney, Autumn R. Pickney; her mother, Cindy (Tony) Shelton; her father, Micah (Cindy) Jones; brother Theron Jones; former husband, Jesse Pickney; her grandchildren, Samia, Leila, Iliana, and Ila May; best friend, Holley Fatony; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.

A celebration of April’s life will be on Monday, July 21, 2025, at 11AM, at Western Hills Church, located at 7565 Charlotte Pike. Interment will follow at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation with the family will be on Sunday from 2PM until 6PM, then again on Monday from 9AM until the service time at 11AM, all at Western Hills Church. The family has asked those in attendance to refrain from wearing black, and to please wear colors!

Arrangements in the care of Compassion Funeral & Cremation Services, 6949 Charlotte Pike, Suite 104 (615) 857-9955. We are proud to be West Nashville & Bellevue’s only locally owned and operated burial & cremation provider.