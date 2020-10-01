OBITUARY: Antonio Vazquez Martinez

Antonio Vazquez Martinez, age 54 of Franklin, TN passed away September 30, 2020. Born in Mexico to the late Elpidio Vazquez Arriaga & Adela Martinez Correa.

He was the owner and operator of One Stop Auto Detailing where he was affectionately known as “Tono Car Wash”.

He is survived by his wife, Jamie Vazquez of Franklin, TN; sons, Marco (Gladys) Vazquez of Lawrenceburg, TN, Edgar Vazquez of Mexico and Jonathan Vazquez of Mexico; daughters, Laura Arriaga of Mexico and Jessica Vazquez of Mexico; step-children, Justin (Zandi) Nivens of Spring Hill, TN, Cassie Nivens of Franklin, TN and Austin Nivens of Franklin, TN; sisters, Yuri, Marie, Margo, Adela and Rosie Vazquez; grandchildren, Luna, Marco Jr., Luz, Denise, Emily, Marvin, Melanie, Kesslar, Tristan and Jonathan.

Funeral service will be held 1:00PM Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10:00AM – 1:00PM Saturday prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the Antonio Vazquez Memorial Fund.