Antonio Romello Villareal Corr

Beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin, friend, and uncle passed away on April 4, 2026.

The son of Marco W. Corr and Rose A. (Villareal) Corr, Antonio was born on July 28, 1996 in Franklin, TN. He attended Arthur Hill High School. Antonio attended classes at S.C.C. doing carpentry work. He loved to eat, go fishing and camping, music, spending time with family and friends, especially his dog Myla. Antonio was a very compassionate, loveable, caring person. He loved the outdoors, family BBQs and family holidays.

Along with his parents Antonio is survived by his siblings: Jarvis Corr, Mario Jumes, Marco Corr, Lorenzo Corr, and his only sister Jasmine M. Corr; brother-in-law James Griffin (Pooh Man), grandmother Vivian Corr, and his roadie, Lupe Rodea.

He was predeceased by his grandparents: John and Helen Villareal and several aunts, uncles, cousins, good friends, Santos “Nach” Cruz, Jacob “Pa” Vargas, and Dravon Hooker; cousins Jonathon Vann and David “Sunny D” Rivera, and the family dog Nikki.

The family would like to give a special thank you to MyMichigan Medical Center Saginaw, especially the staff of the NICU, Dr. Adel and Dr. Amin for their compassionate care.

Funeral Liturgy will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 910 N. 6th Ave., Saginaw, MI 48601. Rev. Fr. Francis Voris OFM Cap will officiate with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at W. L. Case and Company Funeral Directors, 4480 Mackinaw Rd. Saginaw, MI 48603, as well as Thursday morning at the church from 10:00 am until the time of Mass. Those planning an expression of sympathy may consider donations to the wishes of the family c/o Rose Corr.

Funeral Services Provided By W.L. Case & Company Funeral Directors – Mackinaw, 4480 Mackinaw Rd. Saginaw Township, Saginaw, MI 48603.

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This obituary was published by W.L. Case & Company Funeral Directors – Mackinaw.

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