OBITUARY: Anton Kuppek

Anton Kuppek, age 84 of Spring Hill, TN passed away January 20, 2024.

He was born in the former Yugoslavia to the late Adam and Katharina Kuppek and emigrated to the US in 1951.

A veteran of the US Navy, Anton worked for General Motors for 19 years at production plants in NJ and TN. His lifelong hobbies included restoring old cars, raising canaries, and spending time outdoors.

Anton is survived by his wife of 30 years, Patricia Kuppek; children Virginia Kuppek (John) Miller, Anton F. (Sally) Kuppek, and Cynthia Kuppek (David) Zumbrun; six grandchildren Austin, Danielle, Valerie, Melissa, Hannah, and Ava; and beloved aunt and centenarian Rosina Schneider.

A memorial service for Anton will be held at a later date. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

