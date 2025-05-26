OBITUARY: Antoinette Theresa Augliera

Antoinette “Toni” Augliera passed away Thursday May 22, 2025. Toni was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and daughter. She will forever be missed by her family and many friends.

Toni was born on 12/30/1933 in the Bronx, NY to her mother Theresa Pasqualetti (Cristofero) and father Marco Pasqualetti. Additional family members were her brothers Amedeo “Sonny” and Joseph who preceded her in death.

On September 2, 1956, Toni married the love of her life, Richard Augliera. Starting out in Brooklyn, NY, then moving to Georgia while Richard served in the Army, and settling in Thiells, NY, they raised five children who cherished her. Surviving children Jimmy, Sal and wife Lydia, Linda and husband Mitch, and Chris will always have their Mom in their hearts. Her husband, Richard and her oldest son, Anthony preceded her in death.

Toni was also loved by her grandchildren Sue Chittom and husband Brandon, Joe Augliera and wife Kiara, Michelle Augliera, Greg Peretz and wife Emma, Nick Augliera, Laura Augliera, Christina Augliera-Piechowski and husband Adam, and Heather Augliera-von Stein and husband Richard. Her many loving great-grandchildren include Cayden, Connor, Janet, Richard, Eleanor, Sarah, Carmen, and Lia.

Visitation will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home on Sunday 6/1/25 from 12:00pm to 3:00pm with a service to follow from 3:00pm to 4:00pm. Williamson is located at 3009 Columbia Avenue in Franklin, Tennessee 37064. A virtual service from 3:00pm to 4:00pm will be available per the link below.