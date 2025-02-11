OBITUARY: Antoine “Huey” Bourque

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Antoine “Huey” Bourque, who peacefully passed away on Monday, February 3, 2025. Born on April 28, 1944, in Erath, Louisiana, Huey was raised there and remained a lifelong resident until Hurricane Rita devastated their family home in 2005. He relocated to Spring Hill, Tennessee, in 2006, but he always remained a proud Cajun at heart.

Huey was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Edward Bourque and Agnes Menard Bourque Hebert; his brothers, Patrick and Allen Bourque; and his beloved daughter, Angie Rae Bourque.

He leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion, most deeply felt by his loving wife of 57 years, Beverly Guillory Bourque. He was a devoted father to Stokey Bourque (wife Stephanie Bourque), (granddaughter Maria Bourque), Jody Bourque (wife Jamie Bourque), (grandson Zaylin Capel), and Sketch Bourque. Along with his sisters, Annette Frederick and Carrie Schexnider, they will forever cherish his memory.

Huey honorably served his country in the Louisiana Army National Guard from 1964 to 1970. His faith was a guiding force in his life, and as a devout Catholic, he was a dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus, living his faith through service and fellowship.

Huey will be lovingly remembered as a quiet and kind man, always giving his all without ever asking for anything in return. His gentle spirit and selfless nature touched the lives of so many. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Huey will be laid to rest alongside his daughter, Angie, in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery in Erath, Louisiana.