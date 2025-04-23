OBITUARY: Anthony ‘Tony’ Thomas

Anthony “Tony” Thomas’ life came to an end on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at the age of 59 at

TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Anthony was born on April 26, 1965 in New Haven, Connecticut to the parents of Edward Wesley Thomas Sr. and Marion Leslie Thomas.

He leaves to cherish his memories; son, Anthony Lamarr Thomas; daughter, Akia Denise (Jackson) Riggs; sister, Carla Michelle Thomas; brothers, Edward Wesley (Rosa) Thomas Jr., Ronald Douglas (Sylvia) Thomas and John Matthew (Tanya) Thomas; nieces, Emily Thomas, Katie Thomas Alyssa Thomas and Lauren Thomas; nephews, Andrew Thomas, Brandon Moore, Marc Thomas Kevin Thomas and Mason Thomas; devoted cousins Dawn (Rick) Robinson, Lois (Carl) Pollard and Nicole a host of cousins and many friends.

Anthony will lie in state on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 from 11 until 1:30 at Waters Funeral Home 1408 Columbia Ave. Franklin, Tennessee.

Visitation with family, Tuesday, April 29, 2025 from 3:00 until 4:00 at West Harpeth Primitive Baptist Church, 4141 Columbia Ave, Franklin, Tennessee with funeral to begin at 4 p.m. Elder Bernard Jones, officiating.

Interment Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 2 p.m. at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Pegram, Tennessee. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

