OBITUARY: Anthony “Tony” James Napoleon

Anthony (Tony), James, Napoleon, 68, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Alive Hospice Center of Murfreesboro.

Tony was born in Mount Pleasant PA to Anthony James Sr and Catherine Miele Napoleon on November 6, 1952. He married Shelly Napoleon on May 5, 1984 in Salisbury MD. He graduated from California Sate College in 1974. He worked in corporate sales for General Motors for 34 years. He was a member of St. Philip Catholic Church in Franklin. He enjoyed playing golf, collecting coins and stamps, fixing/building things, and traveling. He was a loving husband and father. He received many awards and recognitions over the years including certificate of recognition for 30 years of loyal & dedicated service to General Motors Corporation.

Tony is preceded in death by his father Anthony James Napoleon Sr; his mother, Catherine Miele Napoleon; and his oldest brother, Joseph Napoleon.

Tony is survived by his devoted wife of 36 years, Shelly Napoleon; two daughters, Megan Napoleon, Brittany Powers and husband, Zachary Powers; his bother Michael Napoleon and wife Karen Napoleon; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be Monday February 15, 2021 from 10:00-11:00am at St. Philip Catholic Church- 113 2nd Ave S, Franklin TN.

Rosary will be Monday February 15, 2021 at 11:00am at St. Philip Catholic Church.

Funeral Mass will be held Monday February 15, 2021 at 11:30am at St. Philip Catholic Church with Father Edward Steiner, officiating.

Pallbearers will be Tom Henry, Dave Bielawski, Rick Griffey, and Mike Beall.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: www.psp.org or Alive Hospice Murfreesboro- 1629 Williams Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 or St. Philip Catholic Church- 113 2nd Ave S, Franklin, TN 37064

Arrangements have been made by Williamson Memorial of Franklin TN.