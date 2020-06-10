



Anthony “Tony” Ellis, age 59, of Spring Hill, TN passed into heaven on June 9, 2020.

He was born in Detroit, Michigan to the late James Henry and Sachiyo Ishibasha Ellis. Tony enjoyed music and having a good time with his family.

Preceded in death by his parents and sister, Regina Kelly.

Survived by brother, James (Angeline) Ellis, Jr.; nieces and nephews, Clintrina Allen, Tomeka (Cory) Baily, James (Quavonda) Ellis III, Elise Kelly and Julian Kelly; and a host of great nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00PM Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service.

Donations in memory of Tony may be made to the Tony Ellis Memorial Fund. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 5239 Main St., Spring Hill, TN 37174. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com



