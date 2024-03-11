OBITUARY: Anthony Steven Scarlati

Fine art photographer Anthony Steven Scarlati passed away on March 8, after a brief illness, surrounded by love and his close friends and family.

Anthony is survived by his children Sarah Hull (Jon), Katie Duda (Kevin) Joe Scarlati (Amanda), grandchildren Tara, Ethan, Evan, Vinnie, Samantha, Maddux, Max, and Layla, brothers Stephen (Debbie)and Michael (Kelly), his parents Steven and Marjorie Scarlati, the mother of his children Therese Scarlati, and many nieces and nephews as well as his Tennessee friends who have become family over the last twenty years.

Anthony was preceded in death by his grandparents Josephine and Louigi Scarlati, and Margret and Francis Boudreau.

Born in Paw Paw, Michigan and spending most of his early life in Clarendon Hills, Illinois, Tony met the mother of his children while attending Western Michigan University, before moving to Illinois. Here, they started a family and spent 14 years cultivating many memories. A true craftsman in his early career as a woodworker, Tony brought beauty and detail to every project. Tony wasn’t afraid to be himself or do it his way. Always genuine and thoughtful, he added a sentimental touch to every moment.

Tony loved his children and spoke of them and their achievements often: a true explorer far from home but always present, and just a call away for his children and loved ones. Everyone’s biggest fan, Tony encouraged his children and grandchildren to go wherever their hearts guided them. He could be counted on over the years to give gifts of books, music, recipes, and sage advice to spark creativity and inspiration for those he loved.

Creativity was Tony’s driving force.

A self-proclaimed gypsy, Tony was a lover of cuisine and culture, good books and music. His talent as a fine art photographer, though, was what led to an inspiring career.

Gifted at capturing live music, he was even more skilled at understanding the delicacy of the human condition. This allowed his photos to represent the depth and character of each of his subjects. One of his greatest gifts was being a fly on the wall in any room, allowing his camera to capture the most intimate, one-of-a-kind moments.

Scarlati’s career ranged from the early days as a sports photographer to his equine photography, capturing cowboys on a cattle ranch in North Dakota.

His move to Tennessee twenty years ago landed him in Leiper’s Fork, where he was an important part of the close-knit community, which brought Tony peace and a sense of belonging.

He was part of the Nashville music scene through his friendships and photography. The house photographer for Music City Roots, Franklin Theatre, and Fox & Locke, Anthony also provided the defining images for the Americana Music Triangle and Nashville’s Big Back Yard and has been an essential photographer in Leiper’s Fork.

Tony has photographed many of the country’s best-known artists including Dolly Parton, The Doobie Brothers, BB King, Billy Gibbons, Tom Petty, Marty Stuart, Keb Mo, and Billy Bob Thorton. Anthony was Hall of Fame Songwriter Jeffrey Steele and family’s personal photographer and dear friend for the last 16 years. His love of culture and community was apparent in his photo work with the Americana Music Triangle as well as his recent project The Soul of America, which chronicled his travels to small towns around America. Publication credits include BMI Music World, Jazz Times, Bass Player Magazine, Country Music Weekly, Nashville Arts Magazine, Living Blues Magazine, Guitar Player Magazine and People.com.

Anthony built a world-class and intriguing portfolio. His photos are original and artistic, creative and compelling. The power of his work was in his ability to create a unique experience that, in his own words, “is the split second in time only I can see.”

Beyond his photography and creative energy, was his passion for gathering with his friends. There’s nothing Tony loved more than to commune with his people. He was inspired by everything around him and that radiated out in his conversations and connections.

Aside from being a gifted photographer, he was an incredible writer and chef – full to the brim with ideas that sparked the joy within him and always brought his people together. Whether over a shared meal at his outdoor kitchen, dubbed the Gypsy Cafe, or a catch-up at a local venue, Tony was happiest with friends and family who shared with him the beauty of life.

Although our hearts are heavy, we know Tony’s life lives on, and remains with us in his photos, the stories he has passed on to his friends and family, and the memories shared with our most beloved Tony.

A celebration of life will be held 3-5 p.m. CDT, on May 26 at Green’s Grocery in Leiper’s Fork. To experience Tony’s split-second moments, visit Scarlati.net (http://scarlati.net/) or @ascarlati.

