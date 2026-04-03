Anthony R. “Tony” Dgien, Sr., 95, of Williamsport, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2026, surrounded by family.

Born May 9, 1930, in Williamsport, he was a son of the late John and Rosalia (Stavoy) Dgien.

Tony’s life was one of unwavering devotion to his family, his country, and his community. A proud graduate of Williamsport High School’s Class of 1948, his dedication to service was evident early on as he honorably served his country in the US Air Force during the Korean War. Upon his return, he began a longstanding career at Glyco/Lonza, where he was a respected shipping & receiving supervisor until his retirement in 1992 after over four decades of commitment.

Married to his beloved wife, Helen L. (Poust) Dgien, on July 21, 1956, their union was a testament to enduring love and partnership spanning nearly 70 years.

Surviving in addition to his wife are four children: Ronald “Ron” Dgien (Ann) of Springhill, TN, Patricia “Patty” Taylor of Williamsport, Christina “Tina” Carter (Ray) of Montoursville, and Anthony “Tony” Dgien, Jr. (Vickie) of Muncy. Tony was a proud “JaJa” to 10 grandchildren: David (Kia), Amy (Travis), Brian, Lindsay, Michael (Nikki), Nicole, Jacob (Kiley), Rebecca (Nicholas), Hannah, and Sarah; and three great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Aurora, and Isaac.

Tony was the third youngest of eight siblings and was preceded in death by John and Frank Dgien, Josephine Fredericks, Helen Sheleman, Ann Mecum, Mary Smith, and Sophie DeSanto. He was also preceded in death by his son in law Lonnie Taylor. His life was further enriched by numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

A man of strong Christian faith, Tony was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish. He exemplified the Christian virtues of love and charity not only in his words but through his actions. Tony’s involvement with the Newberry Lions Club spanned over 54 years. He held every leadership role possible, was honored as Lion of the Year multiple times, and received numerous awards for his selfless service including the Melvin Jones Fellow award in 1992, the PA Lions Fellow award in 1998, the District 14-G Service award in 2002, and the International Leadership award in 2007. His dedication to the club was particularly evident in his work with the annual Newberry Lions Fair.

Tony’s interests and contributions to his community were varied and impactful. He was a steadfast volunteer for Original Little League, an avid poker player, and a faithful Bingo volunteer for his church. Those who knew him will remember the joy he found in a simple scratch-off ticket and the love he had for being “JaJa.” Tony was an outstanding husband, father and friend, who loved his family gatherings at Christmas Eve, was known for his quick wit, mischievous smile, and proud Polish roots that brought light into the lives of those around him.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 26 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 720 W 4th Street, Williamsport. A viewing will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 25 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport, with a Lions service to begin at 7:15 p.m. Burial will be held in Resurrection Cemetery with military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made in Tony’s name to Camp Victory, 58 Camp Victory Road Millville, PA 17846, or North Central Site Services, 2121 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

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This obituary was published by Sanders Mortuary.

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