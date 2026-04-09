Anthony Peter Colangelo, 88, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2026. Tony is survived, loved, and celebrated by his devoted wife of 64 years, Penny (nee Podbielski), and his children Debbie (Tim) O’Leary, Tammy (Jim) Watson, Andrea (Tim) Rossborough, and Michael (Pam) Colangelo. He was a cherished grandfather to Joe O’Leary, Allison (Noah) Ura, Caitlin (Will) Elliott, Maddie (Matt) Heller, James (Mallary) Watson, Bradley (Jen) Watson, Kendall (Justin) Keuch, Nicholas (Jenna) Watson, Samantha (Chad) Podkulski, Shelby Rossborough, Jacob Rossborough, and Chase Colangelo; and an adored great-grandfather to Johanna, Tucker, Eli, Asher, William, Anna Cate, Brooklyn, JD, Rylee, Weston, and Remington.

Tony was a proud Italian at heart and found his greatest joy in the simple, meaningful moments of life – sharing a meal, raising a glass, and bringing people together. He was known for his deep love of family, which was always at the center of everything he did. Tony also carried a strong sense of duty, having served with honor in the U.S. Navy. He will be remembered for his kind heart, his unwavering love for his family, and the traditions he passed down with pride.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Wounded Warrior Project.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Funeral Services Provided By Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services- – Franklin 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email