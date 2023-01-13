OBITUARY: Anthony Joseph Faggello Jr.

Anthony Joseph Faggello, Jr., age 96 of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

He was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Anthony J. Faggello, Sr. and Carmela.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded by his wife of 58 years, Dorothy Faggello; sister, Mildred Muller; son-in-law, Jerry Fallon.

He is survived by his daughters Dorothy Faggello and Miriam Fallon; grandson, Brendan Foti; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 AM Friday, January 13, 2023, at Church of the Nativity. Visitation will be Thursday, January 12 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home and one hour prior of the service. Burial will take place at a later date at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

