Anthony John Cappadona, age 96 of Brentwood, TN passed away January 7, 2020.

Born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Joseph & Christina Cappadona. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during WWII.

Preceded in death by his daughter, Christine Fusco. Survived by his wife of 73 years, Anita Gallo Cappadona; son, Anthony “Tony” (Elizabeth) Cappadona; sisters, Dorothy Fletcher and Caroline Chirco; four grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00AM Saturday, January 25, 2020 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Holy Family Catholic Church. Father Joe McMann celebrant. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the charity of your choice. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com