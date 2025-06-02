OBITUARY: Anthony Dewayne ‘Cooper’ Norris

Anthony Dewayne “Cooper” Norris passed away on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at Bethany Center Rehabilitation in Nashville, Tennessee at the age of 64.

He was born in Williamson County, Tennessee, to parents Mary Elizabeth Cooper Norris and Thomas Hayes.

DeWayne leaves to cherish his memories, his brothers, Travis Norris, Calvin (Vickie) Hayes and Thomas “Skelley Key” (Jackie) Hayes; sisters, Patricia Ann Hayes, Peggy Hayes and Betty Hayes; devoted niece Shenika Davis; nieces, nephews, cousins, devoted friend Wayne “Happy Jack” Scruggs and many friends.

Memorial Service Friday, June 13, 2025 at 12 Noon at Waters Funeral Home, 1408 Columbia Ave., Franklin, Tennessee. Elder Thomas Wilson, eulogist. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

