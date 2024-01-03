OBITUARY: Anthony ‘Butch’ M. Campopiano

Anthony “Butch” M. Campopiano, age 79 of Thompsons Station, TN, formerly of Johnston, RI passed away on December 30, 2023.

He was born in Providence, RI to the late Leo & Amelia “Ida” Campopiano.

Butch was the Founding Pastor of Word of Faith Family Church, he touched countless lives over the years. He shared the Love of Jesus to whomever he met, no matter what walk of life. His family was his pride and Joy, he was Papa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved watching sports and he loved his sweets!

Butch is preceded in death by his brother, Leo Campopiano and his sister, Anna Narcisi.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Diane Silva Campopiano of Thompsons Station, TN, formerly of Johnston, RI; children, Anthony (Denise) Campopiano of Franklin, TN, Gina (Richard) Akkaoui of Johnston, RI, Lynn (Bob) Guilmette of Spring Hill, TN, Crystal (Ryan) DiSarro of West Warwick, RI and Steven Campopiano of Thompsons Station, TN; brother, Dennis (Cindy) Campopiano of Davenport, FL; grandchildren, Derek (Laura) Chirico, Marissa Campopiano, Jordan Campopiano, Adriana Calise, Gian Campopiano, Isabella Guilmette, Dante Campopiano, Noah Akkaoui, Amelia Akkaoui, Bobby Guilmette, Jr., Joey DiSano and Gia DiSano; nine great-grandchildren and many other loving family members.

Visitation will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, January 5, 2024 with Funeral service immediately following at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. John Larkin will officiate. A private burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens, in the Garden of Faith.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Anthony “Butch” Campopiano Memorial Fund, venmo @Lynn-Guilmette or contact WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/