OBITUARY: Annie Walker Randolph

Annie Walker Beard Randolph, age 83, passed away on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at Williamson Medical Center.

A native of Williamson County, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Lee Beard and the late Mary Elizabeth Hinson Beard.

She loved flowers and studying genealogy. She thoroughly enjoyed sending handwritten cards to friends and family. She loved to cook and was an excellent homemaker.

She treasured the daily competition between herself and her husband when watching “Jeopardy”.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, James W. Beard; sisters, Evelyn Beard Brown Wiles and Christine Black; nephews, Tommy C. Brown, Danny W. Black, and James Porter Black; nieces, Connie Beard and Sharon Brown.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Tom Randolph; nephews, Allen and Ricky Brown, and Christopher Black; nieces, Sandy Sands and Karen Anderson; a host of other nieces and nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral home with John Blade officiating.

Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family after 12 Noon on Thursday. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.