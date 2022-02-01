OBITUARY: Annie Ruth Tucker

Annie Ruth Tucker, age 86 of Nolensville TN, passed peacefully surrounded by family on January 29, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Tucker; son, Terry G. Tucker; and grandson, David R. Tucker.

Survived by son, Steve Tucker (Pam); daughter, Kim Hawkins (Scott); grandchildren, Brad Tucker (Christie), Adam Tucker (Amanda), Amy McCormac (Matthew), and Bryan Hawkins (Morgan); great-grandchildren, Bayleigh & Bella Tucker; Addison & Alijah Tucker; Boone, Layla, Oliver, & Miller McCormac; sister, Marie Taylor.

She loved her family greatly and was devoted to attending any and all ball games, school programs, or any other function of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to shop and was always up for the challenge of finding “THE” hottest toy that year to give to her grandchildren. When her family needed anything, she was always ready to help them.

Annie Ruth was a member of Antioch First Baptist Church for 49 years where she had many dear friends. The J.O.Y. Group gatherings of food and games brought her much joy as did dark chocolate and slot machines at any casino. She worked for The Methodist Publishing House in her early adulthood. She worked many years as a school crossing guard with Metro Nashville where she retired as a supervisor. She had spent the last 2 years at The Waterford of Smyrna Assisted Living. The last 18 months there she was in the Memory Care Unit where she received an enormous amount of love and care on a daily basis from the remarkable memory care staff.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Antioch First Baptist Church located at 2601 Una-Antioch Pike, Antioch, TN 37013 for the “Annie Ruth Tucker Building Improvement Fund.”

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Wendell Byrd. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Pallbearers: Brad Tucker, Adam Tucker, Bryan Hawkins, Matt McCormac, Scott Hawkins, and Todd Taylor. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.